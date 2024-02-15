GUBER POLL: Edo PDP scribe warns of dangers if NWC fails to address gov, aspirants’ clash

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State faces a potential crisis that could jeopardize its ability to field a candidate in the upcoming governorship election.

Secretary of the party in the state, Hilary Otsu, on Thursday. issued a desperate call for unity, urging Governor Godwin Obaseki and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to initiate a “genuine reconciliation process” to mend deep divisions.

This plea comes amidst widespread dissatisfaction with the recently conducted ward congresses, which serve as the foundation for choosing delegates for the gubernatorial primaries.

Several prominent aspirants, including presumed frontrunners, have vehemently rejected the congresses’ outcome, calling them undemocratic and rigged.

Nine aggrieved governorship aspirants of the state PDP chapter have said they may resort to legal action if the national leadership of the party fails to address their complaints about last Sunday’s ward congresses.

The nine aggrieved aspirants are the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Anselm Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibhi, Hafia Umoru, Omosede Igbinedion, Dr Earl Onaiwu and Arthur Esene.However, Igbinedion has pulled out of the group.

In his statement, Otsu said it was incumbent on Obaseki and the NWC to initiate a genuine reconciliation process that would bring about unity in the party.

“I believe that everything is about politics and can be resolved as such. The earlier this (reconciliation) is done, the better.

“But if it is left to fester, then we stand the unfortunate risk of not fielding a candidate.

“In this case, the governor and the NWC must be ready to take responsibility for, as far as Edo 2024 is concerned,” he said.

He stated that no one can be satisfied with a process that he alleged was flawed from the start.

“The mere fraud of depositing the congress materials in the custody of the state governor for ‘safe keeping’ negates the principle of fairness in the process.

“I am sure that is why nine aspirants out of 10 have protested, coupled with the fact that they were excluded’,’ he said.

Otsu’s concerns are not unfounded. The fractured state of the PDP Edo chapter could have disastrous consequences.

With key figures denouncing the internal election process, the party risks heading into the primaries without a unified front and potentially disqualifying a significant portion of its aspirant pool.

This could leave the PDP scrambling to present a credible candidate, jeopardizing its chances in the crucial gubernatorial race.

