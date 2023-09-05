Edo Gov, Obaseki, swears in LG chairmen despite protests

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in newly elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas despite protests from the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling for a cancellation of the Saturday election over allegations of irregularities and massive rigging.

During the swearing in ceremony held in Benin City on Monday, Obaseki who expressed confidence in the “ability of the elected chairmen to collaborate with the state government to bring good governance to the people”, said they were carefully selected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

and elected by the people.

Urging the new chairmen to focus on developing their areas and ensuring that the environment is clean, he assured that his administration would create alternative routes in areas where the federal roads have become dilapidated.

Read also: Obaseki ‘happy’ with conduct of Edo local council election

“Today, we are in a crisis in our country, what is hurting Edo the most is in terms of our location of being at the centre of the country and therefore being connected to a lot of roads owned by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government as you know today lacks the capacity to manage itself not to talk about rebuilding its roads so it could take a while if ever for them to be able to build those roads.

“We fortunately have other connections so our priority with you should be to design and work with the state government to build alternative state roads,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now