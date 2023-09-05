Politics
Edo Gov, Obaseki, swears in LG chairmen despite protests
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in newly elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas despite protests from the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling for a cancellation of the Saturday election over allegations of irregularities and massive rigging.
During the swearing in ceremony held in Benin City on Monday, Obaseki who expressed confidence in the “ability of the elected chairmen to collaborate with the state government to bring good governance to the people”, said they were carefully selected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
and elected by the people.
Urging the new chairmen to focus on developing their areas and ensuring that the environment is clean, he assured that his administration would create alternative routes in areas where the federal roads have become dilapidated.
Read also: Obaseki ‘happy’ with conduct of Edo local council election
“Today, we are in a crisis in our country, what is hurting Edo the most is in terms of our location of being at the centre of the country and therefore being connected to a lot of roads owned by the Federal Government.
“The Federal Government as you know today lacks the capacity to manage itself not to talk about rebuilding its roads so it could take a while if ever for them to be able to build those roads.
“We fortunately have other connections so our priority with you should be to design and work with the state government to build alternative state roads,” he said.
