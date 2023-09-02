Obaseki ‘happy’ with conduct of Edo local council election

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the conduct of local government elections in the state.

Obaseki, who addressed journalists shortly after he voted at Ward 10, Unit 19 polling station on Saturday afternoon, commended the people of the state for turning out in large numbers to participate in the election.

He said: “Despite the rain, the turnout has been considerably interesting.

“That means political parties did all what they were supposed to do to sensitise the people.

“Secondly, we can see that the process has been very peaceful. I am very happy with this.

“That people were here a few minutes before the close of polls. We have not had any incidence of violence from anywhere.”

On the outcome of the election, the governor prayed for the best candidates to win the election.

“I believe the popular candidates will win the elections, but don’t forget the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went all out to campaign for this election.

“I don’t know how much the other parties mobilised, but I know that the PDP was fully in most parts of the state,” Obaseki added.

