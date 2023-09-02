News
Four siblings killed in Enugu building collapse
Four members of the same family died in a building collapse in Enugu State on Friday.
The Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency (ECTDA), Uche Anya, confirmed the incident to journalists after he visited the site of the collapsed building at Agric quarters in the Mgbenema axis of the state on Saturday.
He said the building collapsed after a downpour at about 8:00 p.m., on Friday.
The building, according to him, had 44 rooms with about 200 residents.
The ECTDA chief revealed that the structure was approved for animal husbandry but was converted into a residential building by the owner.
Anya said: “The place should never have been occupied by human beings. In fact, go there and see.
“Apparently, they claim that they are doing animal husbandry and poultry there but it turned out that there are 44 rooms that human beings are occupying and there must have a population of over 200 people there.
“The fence line was totally unacceptable, nobody does that. Unfortunately, the people we lost in that tragedy are innocent children and it is very painful.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...