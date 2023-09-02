Four siblings killed in Enugu building collapse

Four members of the same family died in a building collapse in Enugu State on Friday.

The Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency (ECTDA), Uche Anya, confirmed the incident to journalists after he visited the site of the collapsed building at Agric quarters in the Mgbenema axis of the state on Saturday.

He said the building collapsed after a downpour at about 8:00 p.m., on Friday.

The building, according to him, had 44 rooms with about 200 residents.

The ECTDA chief revealed that the structure was approved for animal husbandry but was converted into a residential building by the owner.

Anya said: “The place should never have been occupied by human beings. In fact, go there and see.

“Apparently, they claim that they are doing animal husbandry and poultry there but it turned out that there are 44 rooms that human beings are occupying and there must have a population of over 200 people there.

“The fence line was totally unacceptable, nobody does that. Unfortunately, the people we lost in that tragedy are innocent children and it is very painful.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now