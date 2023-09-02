Nigeria’s permanent representatives to UN not among recalled envoys – Presidency

The presidency said on Saturday the country’s permanent representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva were not among the ambassadors recalled by President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the exemption of the representatives was due to the forthcoming UN General Assembly slated to open on September 5.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had in a statement issued by his media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Saturday in Abuja, confirmed the recall of the envoys from their various stations abroad by the president.

Details later…

