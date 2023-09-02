Makinde approves choice of Laoye as new Soun of Ogbomoso

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The stool became vacant following the death of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III in December 2021.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Was Alagba, the now deceased famed tortoise of Ogbomoso, truly 344 years?

He said the announcement followed long-drawn processes specified by law.

The statement read: “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“This position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding, and tolerance amongst the people of Ogbomosoland.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now