Politics
Tinubu is not worried, Presidential aide, Ngelale, speaks on upcoming tribunal judgement
The presidency has stated that President Bola Tinubu is unconcerned about the pending ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court which is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.
Ajuri Ngelale, a Presidential aide, made this assertion on Monday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.
“He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election,” said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.
Read Also: Election verdict: Appeal Court directs staff to stay at home Wednesday
According to Ngelale, the President sees no need to threaten judicial officers, saying that the judiciary is in the best position to make independent decision based on the merits of the case before it.
“The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the fact before them.
“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors,” Ngelale added.
The Tribunal’s judgment will be delivered while the President is away in New Delhi, India, for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.
Umar Bangari, the Court of Appeal’s Registrar, stated earlier on Monday that the Tribunal would issue its rulings on the cases it had heard contesting Tinubu’s election as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the time on February 25, 2023.
The court also announced that interested television stations are welcome to broadcast the proceedings live.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are all challenging Tinubu’s election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...