Election verdict: Appeal Court directs staff to stay at home Wednesday

The Court of Appeal Staff has asked its staff to stay at home on Wednesday, the day set aside for judgment in the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The court’s chief registrar, Umar Bangari had in a statement earlier on Monday announced the resolve of the presidential election petition tribunal to deliver judgement in the petitions filed by the duo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and its Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, challenging the outcome of the election on September 6.

In another memo signed by one Oluwaleye David, on behalf of the chief registrar, the court asked its staff to stay at home to allow peaceful atmosphere in the court premises on Wednesday.

The memo read: “I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the headquarters and Abuja division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of September, 2023.

“This is to create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for special sitting for the presidential election tribunal petition at the Abuja division of the court.

“In view of the above, very strong security apparatus have been arranged to man the entrance of the court and also in all strategic areas of the court complex.

“In addition, only staff with tags provided by the management will be allowed into the court premises. Please be informed as instructed.”

