In tit-for-tat, NNPP faction expels Kwankwaso for anti-party activity, fund misappropriation

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) headed by Major Agbo has expelled the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.

The crisis rocking the NNPP escalated last week after the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) suspended Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party conduct.

At a meeting held last Tuesday in Lagos, the BoT also suspended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and appointed Major as the party’s acting national chairman.

A faction loyal to Kwankwaso later regrouped in Abuja the same day and expelled Major and other individuals who took part in the Lagos meeting.

But in another statement issued a few days later, the Major’s faction accused the former governor and some of his loyalists of misappropriating over N1 billion generated from the sale of nomination forms ahead of the last general election and promised to investigate the matter.

The factional National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, announced Kwankwaso’s expulsion from the party in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the NNPP presidential candidate was expelled after he failed to appear before the party’s disciplinary panel to defend himself on the allegations.

The spokesman added that the decision was in line with the provisions of the party’s 2022 constitution as amended.

Abdulrazaq said: “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1, and resolved that following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee, which sat on Thursday, August 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby, expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“The erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

Meanwhile, the party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, has dismissed the former governor’s purported expulsion from the party.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja, John said Agbo’s faction lacks the power to expel Kwankwaso from the party.

