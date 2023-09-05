Tribunal upholds NNPP Jobe’s election in Kano federal constituency

The Kano National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abdulkadir Jobe, in the February 25 election held in Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Jobe as the winner of the election ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Umar Ganduje.

Umar, son of the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is challenging the NNPP candidate’s victory in the election over alleged fraud.

Earlier, the counsel to the petitioner, Abdulgafar Murtala, urged the tribunal to set aside the INEC declaration and declare his client as the winner of the election.

READ ALSO: In tit-for-tat, NNPP faction expels Kwankwaso for anti-party activity, fund misappropriation

He alleged that the election was marred with irregularities, over-voting, and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

On his part, counsel to NNPP, Ibrahim Wangida, urged the panel to dismiss the petition, saying the election was conducted in accordance with the electoral act.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice I. P. Chima dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Chima, who read the judgement, said: “The petitioner failed to present sufficient evidence to support the petition.

“The election of Jobe is hereby affirmed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now