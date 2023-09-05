Politics
Tribunal upholds NNPP Jobe’s election in Kano federal constituency
The Kano National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abdulkadir Jobe, in the February 25 election held in Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Jobe as the winner of the election ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Umar Ganduje.
Umar, son of the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is challenging the NNPP candidate’s victory in the election over alleged fraud.
Earlier, the counsel to the petitioner, Abdulgafar Murtala, urged the tribunal to set aside the INEC declaration and declare his client as the winner of the election.
READ ALSO: In tit-for-tat, NNPP faction expels Kwankwaso for anti-party activity, fund misappropriation
He alleged that the election was marred with irregularities, over-voting, and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
On his part, counsel to NNPP, Ibrahim Wangida, urged the panel to dismiss the petition, saying the election was conducted in accordance with the electoral act.
In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice I. P. Chima dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
Chima, who read the judgement, said: “The petitioner failed to present sufficient evidence to support the petition.
“The election of Jobe is hereby affirmed.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...