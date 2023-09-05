Politics
Abia election: Gov Otti to know fate October 6
The Abia State election petition tribunal on Tuesday fixed October 6 for judgement in the petition challenging Governor Alex Otti’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.
The tribunal fixed the date after all the parties had adopted their final written addresses in the petition.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Otti as the winner of the election having polled 175,467 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okey Ahiwe, who scored 88,529 votes in the exercise.
The Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Ehinaya Nwafor, got 28,972 votes.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike, had approached the tribunal to nullify Otti’s victory in the election on the ground that he was qualified to take part in the exercise.
He alleged that the governor’s name was not in the Labour Party register before he was nominated as the party’s governorship candidate in the state
Ahiwe and Nwafor were also joined in the petition.
