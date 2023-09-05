Court sets aside Kwankwaso’s suspension from NNPP, restrains Major, others

Justice Usman Na’aana of the Kano State High Court on Tuesday set aside the suspension of the state’s former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The judge, who gave the order in a motion by some NNPP members loyal to Kwankwaso, also Dr. Agbo Major, Boniface Aniebonam, and 16 others from parading themselves as national officers of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice.

Other affected persons are – Tony Christopher Obioha, Oginni Olaposi, Rekia Zanlaga, Mark Usman, Umar Jubril, Adebanju Wasiu, Tajudeen Adebayo, Mamoh Garuba, and Abdurasaq Abdulsalam.

The rest are – Abiola Henry Olarotimi, Babayo Abdullahi Mohammed, Ibrahim Yahaya, Chinonso Adiofu, Sunday Chukwuemeka, and Jonathan Chineme Ibeogu.

A group in the NNPP led by Major and Aniebonam on August 23 suspended the party’s presidential candidate in the last general election for alleged anti-party activity.

He was suspended for three months for holding talks with President Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, without the party’s approval.

The faction on Tuesday expelled Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party activity and misappropriation of N1 billion realized by the party from the sale of nomination forms before the last general election.

The factional National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, who announced the development in a statement in Abuja, said the former governor was expelled after he failed to appear before the party’s disciplinary panel to defend himself on the allegations.

He added that the decision was in line with the party’s 2022 constitution as amended.

The judge fixed October 5 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

