Abia Assembly approves Gov Otti’s request for N22.2bn virement

The Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Alex Otti’s request for a virement totalling N22.2 billion for government services.

This followed the consideration of the governor’s letter presented by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Austin Mmeregini, at the plenary in Umuahia.

The House Majority Leader, Uchenna Kalu, had in a motion asked the lawmakers to consider the request.

He said the request was necessitated by the present administration’s desire to rebuild the state and improve the citizens’ welfare.

Kalu said: “This bill is straightforward and seeks to vire money from the expenditure sub-heads, where they were not properly captured to the areas where they will be properly utilised and needed without actually increasing the budget.

“We are all aware that the present administration merged some ministries when it came on board, so it is proper for the state to vire funds from some of the ministries to the areas where they are needed in order to ensure the optimal utilisation of the funds.

“I urge my honorable colleagues to support this bill to enable the present administration to continue to deliver democracy dividend to the people.”

The Deputy Speaker, who presided over the plenary, put the motion to vote and it was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers.

