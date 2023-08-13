Sen Ndume says lawmakers unhappy with Akpabio over comments on ‘holiday token’

Ali Ndume, the Senate Chief Whip, has stated that the senators intend to take harsh measures against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, for accidentally divulging that a “holiday allowance” had been wired to the senators’ bank accounts.

Prior to the Senate’s annual break, Akpabio had informed his colleagues that money had been delivered to them so they may “enjoy” their vacation on Monday.

The Senate President said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“I withdraw that statement. In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

Nigerians criticised the senators for splurging fat on the country’s purse in response to Akpabio’s comment.

Some politicians were pushed by the controversy to acknowledge that the amount provided to them as a leave allowance was indeed N2m and not some absurd sum.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Senator Ndume blamed Akpabio’s public disclosure for the unwarranted attacks on the lawmakers.

He said, “It’s common knowledge that if any employee is going on leave, he/she is entitled to a leave grant. That was the money we received, and it is nothing unusual or special.

“All senators received N2 million. And I am making this comment with a heavy heart because he (Akpabio) is the cause of this controversy.”

The Borno South lawmaker added, “He created an impression as if we were given some special or huge amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive N2 million allowance in my capacity as a senator?

“He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder.

“In fact, we are even planning to take a drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids.”

