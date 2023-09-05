Ex-NNPP chairman, Rufai Ahmed, dumps party amidst crisis

The immediate past National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Ahmed, has left the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Ahmed said he decided to quit “after consulting widely.”

The ex-chairman’s resignation was considered by many as a huge blow to the party that has been gripped by crises in the last few weeks.

He resigned as NNPP chairman on March 31.

In the statement, Ahmed said he resigned from the position five months ago to give the party an opportunity to move ahead by injecting people with new ideas.

He said: “When I resigned from being national chairman, I wanted NNPP to move fast and consolidate on the indisputable gains made in the 2023 general elections and prepare for future polls.

“Unfortunately, in the last few weeks, the party has slipped deeper and deeper into avoidable crises and conflicts that have led to several cases of suspension and counter-suspension of key leaders.

“There has been an acrimonious press war, accusations and counter-accusations which, regrettably, had torn the party into factions.

“After the historic merger of the party in March 2022, together with other astute, highly dedicated, hardworking, and loyal members, we put in place a robust political structure nationwide.

“The National Working Committee forged cohesion among our members and created a formidable platform that fielded candidates for all elective offices. I am proud to be part of that dream team.

“It is on record that within a period of less than one year and despite the limited time corridor from the merger to the general elections, the party won a governorship seat and many other slots in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

READ ALSO: NNPP faction to probe Kwankwaso, others over alleged misappropriation of N1bn as party’s crisis festers

“I voluntarily stepped aside as the national chairman shortly after the general election to give room for new hands and fresh ideas in order to advance the party forward.

“As far I was concerned, I never believed in the culture of sit-tight in leadership positions nor that I was indispensable.

“We wanted to build a new Nigeria on the solid foundation of dedication, hardwork, resilience, and personal sacrifice.

“Recent disturbing developments that threw up factions working against each other are really unfortunate and counter-productive.

“Sadly, there appears to be no end in sight in this needless war of attrition.

“It seems that there’s an unwritten code by the warring factions not to allow elders of the party to mediate toward finding a lasting solution to the crises.

“This is indeed regrettable and unhealthy for the growth and survival of any political party, especially an emerging group like the NNPP.

“Having consulted widely, I hereby announce the withdrawal of my membership of the NNPP forthwith, and I pray and wish the party the best in her future endeavours.”

Ahmed’s exit brought the number of key members that had left the NNPP in the last few days to four.

Other politicians that had left the party include the governorship candidate in Kaduna, Senator Othman Hunkuyi, and his Benue State counterpart, Prof. Ben Angwe.

A faction in the group had last week suspended the party’s presidential candidate in the last general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activity.

Another faction loyal to the former Kano State governor later regrouped in Abuja and expelled one of the party’s founders, Boniface Aniebonam, and Dr. Agbo Major, who was appointed the acting national chairman following the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) by the first group.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now