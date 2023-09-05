Abuja airport second runway to be ready in 12 months – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Tuesday the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be completed in 12 months.

The minister, who disclosed this during the inspection of facilities at the airport, said the government had resolved the lingering issues on community compensation which has delayed the commencement of the project.

He said: “On the second runway, I have to go and meet the FCT Minister to clear the obstacle on the way. As of today, the report I have is that the communities have started receiving the money we disbursed.

“The Chinese company handling the project said it would clear the place next week and move to the site. So, we are going to invite Mr. President to come and commission it.

READ ALSO: FG orders airlines to vacate Lagos airport, suspends Nigeria Air project

“For Abuja, as a capital city, it is extremely important that I work with relevant agencies, and the National Assembly to make sure we deliver the project within 12 months.”

Keyamo noted that the project had been delayed by controversies from the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said the government would also intensify efforts at improving the chillers, lifts, and escalators at the nation’s airports.

“Both locally and internationally, what passengers what to see are three things – good chillers; they want to come into a conducive atmosphere. They also want to see that the lifts are working. The third is the effective escalators.

“These are the problems our airports are facing. Even this new facility, I understand, only four of the chillers are working.

“I have told them that my mentality to some of those things is that, for example, most of the chillers that are obsolete, instead of fixing them repeatedly, we will buy new ones.

“Cost of fixing them like three times can buy a new one. There are good brands all over the world. Let us buy high-quality lifts. The ones I saw here are not good enough,” the minister added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now