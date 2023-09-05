PDP postpones launch of Imo governorship election campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the launch of its Imo State governorship campaign for the November 11 election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

The party had earlier fixed September 7 for the launch of the governorship campaign in the South-East state.

Ologunagba, who is also the Chairman, Special National Publicity Committee for the election, said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) postponed the launch after a thorough consultation with the party’s stakeholders and leaders.

The statement read: “While regretting the inconveniences the postponement may cause, the PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our party, especially in Imo to remain steadfast.

“They should remain steadfast in the collective efforts of Imo State people to rescue and make their state safe again with our candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu on the saddle.

“A new date for the formal campaign launch will be communicated by the party leadership in due course.”

