Politics
Imo PDP asks Uzodimma to account for N206bn LG funds
The Imo State, chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the state governor, Hope Uzodinma to account for the over N206 billion local government funds the party said his administration allegedly misappropriated.
The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor made the call at a press conference at the party’s secretariat on Saturday.
According to Opurozor, the governor has destroyed the local government system which is a mechanism put in place by law to expand and sustain the democratic space and to spread democratic values.
Read also: Otti blames huge debt left behind by Ikpeazu for delayed payment of salaries
He said: “Senator Uzodimma must without any further delay, tell the people the whereabouts of the N206 billion he has received belonging to the local governments.
“This is a huge tragedy! Imo is a state that has over 70 percent of its entire population living in rural areas. Yet, the only channel through which governance can be delivered to the people has been completely run aground,” he alleged.
The PDP spokesman lamented that something unusual had started to happen in Imo State since last week, accusing the state government of embarking on a campaign of misinformation, lies, and deceit as probably part of their strategy to win the scheduled governorship election on November 11, 2023.
Opurozor also accused the Imo State commissioner for information and strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, of dishing out the falsehood that the state chapter of the PDP had allegedly concluded plans to organise a protest in Abuja over the festering insecurity in the state.
