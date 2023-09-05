Gov Mohammed appoints 17 special advisers in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of 17 special advisers in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi, said the new appointees are to provide guidance and support in key areas of government operations in the state.

He added that the special advisers are expected to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear on their respective roles to address the diverse needs of the people of Bauchi.

The appointees are – Dr. Ahmed Chiroma, Chief Security Adviser, Hon. Bakoji Bobbo, Special Adviser on State and National Assembly, Mr. Abdon Gin, Special Adviser, Civil Service matters, Hajiya Zainab Rufa’i, Special Adviser, NGOs, Hon. Adamu Manu-Soro, Special Adviser on Housing, Dr. Asmau Giade, Special Adviser, Culture and Tourism, Hashimu Kumbala, Special Adviser, General Service and Administration, and Senator Mohammed Bello, Special Adviser on Multilateral Services.

Others are – Hon. Isa Tilde, Local Government Affairs, Mr. Mahmood Abubakar, Engineering and Projects, Mr. Shehu Wadaji, Special Adviser, Pilgrims Affairs, Monica Musa, Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Yohanna Yashi, Lands and Survey, Dr. Iliyasu Gital, Agriculture, Mr. Adamu Gabarin, Adviser on Health, Alhaji Abdullahi Badejo, Farmers and Herders Matters, and Mr. Adamu Zakari, Special Adviser on Education.

