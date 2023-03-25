Abia Assembly dismisses rumours on planned impeachment of Gov Ikpeazu

The Abia State House of Assembly on Saturday described as outright falsehood reports on the planned impeachment of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu by the lawmakers.

The Assembly Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, who addressed journalists in Aba, said the lawmakers had never contemplated such a plan.

He urged the people of the state to disregard the rumours, saying the Assembly would continue to support the governor till the end of his tenure on May 29.

READ ALSO: Abia governor-elect promises to use Obi's Anambra model to cut cost

The House Majority Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, who was also at the briefing, dismissed the rumours as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Akpulonu said the Assembly was pleased with Governor Ikpeazu’s achievements, especially in the area of infrastructure.

