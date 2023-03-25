INEC to present certificates of return to new governors, lawmakers next week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date for the presentation of the Certificates of Return to the winners of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the certificates of return would be presented to the new governors and lawmakers between March 29 and March 31.

The statement read: “The commission met today, Saturday 25th March 2023, and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected during the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections conducted by the commission on 18th March 2023.

“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the above provision, the commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th, and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the federation.

“Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and administrative secretaries of the various states.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now