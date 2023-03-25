Politics
‘I see him at national or international level,’ Obasanjo speaks on opposition to Soludo’s guber ambition
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday listed the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among the best in his administration.
The former president stated this at a town hall meeting put together by the Anambra State government to mark the first anniversary of Soludo as governor of the state.
Obasanjo said he was accused of ruining the country by some individuals because of his appointment of Soludo and Okonjo-Iweala who were from the South-East.
He added that the duo worked diligently and put together the best economy in the country’s history.
Soludo served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2004 to 2009 while Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance from July 2003 to June 2006.
READ ALSO: Obasanjo blames politicians for Nigeria’s food crisis
The former president also explained why he opposed the former CBN’s official’s governorship ambition.
He said: “Because of my experience with Chukwuma, I earmarked him for something greater in my mind, until one day he came to me and said he was going to contest election as governor of Anambra. I did not disguise my anger against him.
“And I said, ‘Chukwuma, governor of Anambra, no, I see you for something national or international.’
“What is this governor of Anambra? He said to me, ‘You remember one morning when we were together and I came for morning devotion and I said let us pray for the new governor of Anambra, and I snapped and said, ‘What prayer are you making?”
