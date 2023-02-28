News
Muslim students slam Obasanjo’s letter on presidential poll
The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, has lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo for calling for the suspension of the ongoing presidential election process.
In a statement on Tuesday, the MSSN Lagos Amir (President), Miftahudeen Thanni, said Obasanjo’s letter to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), “was unnecessary and biased”.
Obasanjo in a letter alleged that Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections were grossly manipulated and results uploaded without due process.
Thanni, however, “expressed shock that a former president would be suggesting actions capable of truncating Nigeria’s democracy.
“Can other elders admonish former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to put the nation into a blazing fire? That letter was unnecessary at a point when the country is tense,” he said.
“This electoral process must continue and by God’s will the antics of forces trying to bring disunity among Nigerians will fail. Why should an ex-president be making unconstitutional suggestions? The votes of the people must count. The ideal step to take is that any aggrieved candidate should seek redress in court. Truncating the election is a piece of bad advice,” he added.
