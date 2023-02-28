Protests at INEC National Collation Centre over transmission of elections results (Pics)

A number of angry demonstrators on Tuesday stormed the National Collation Centre at the International Conference Centre in Abuja to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as regards its failure of transmit results electronically from the polling units as contained in the Electoral Act 2022.

Photos of the protesters obtained by Ripples Nigeria showed many of them holding placards containing different tags.

The demonstration was a sequel to the demands made by Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and others that the collation process be cancelled in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

The leaderships of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party in a joint press conference addressed earlier on Tuesday had accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of rigging the Saturday’s elections in favour of its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They thus demanded the electoral umpire to stop the collation and fix a date for the conduct of another round elections in the country.

