Obi-Datti PCC condemns attack on supporters in Lagos

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has condemned alleged politically motivated attacks on some of its supporters in Lagos State.

This was made known in a statement signed on Monday by the council’s Deputy Director General, Oseloka Obaze.

According to the Obi-Datti PCC, the attacks have been meted out to indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

The statement read, “It is most regrettable that political thugs would single out citizens who exercised their constitutional rights to vote for candidates or parties of their choice.

“In keeping with its core value of political decorum, Labour Party thanks its supporters and indeed all Nigerians living in Lagos who have exercised their fundamental rights to vote according to the dictates of their conscience.

“Labour Party is aware of some egregious irregularities in the elections in several states. The party will follow due process and must use constitutional means to address our grievances thus giving peace a chance. It will, however, remain resolute in its mission to change Nigeria, which is after all greater than all of us. We have to protect the peace while defending every vote.

“Governments at all levels must recommit to the constitutional responsibility to protect citizens within their territories regardless of their political leanings.”

