APC screens suspended aspirant for Kogi governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Kogi has screened one of the party’s governorship aspirants in the state, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka.

Yakubu-Ajaka was suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC) for alleged anti-party activities on Thursday.

He is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC.

However, his screening for the APC governorship primary slated for April 10 followed the intervention of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The governor at a meeting with the aspirants and party leaders warned against bickering that could undermine the unity of the party in the state.

He challenged the aspirants to focus on their strengths and refrain from divisive tendencies in the interest of the party.

Also screened by the party were the state’s Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, and the Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi.

Yakubu-Ajaka, who addressed journalists after his screening, described his purported suspension as an “avoidable distraction” and thanked the governor for his fatherly role in the party.

He said: “I will rather remain focused so as to emerge victorious in the forthcoming APC primary election scheduled for April 10.

“All I want is for all members of the party, especially my supporters across the state to remain calm because, in a political contest of this nature, there is room for a clash of interests.

“By the grace of God, everything legitimate will be done to ensure my success at the primary election.”

