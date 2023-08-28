Edo govt disbands Shaibu’s media crew after referendum anniversary walkout

The Edo State government on Monday disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, the government said the Ministry of Communication and Orientation would henceforth cover the deputy governor’s activities.

This development was the fallout of the current rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu.

The two men fell out over the latter’s governorship ambition earlier this year.

Obaseki had earlier this month accused his deputy of scheming to succeed him next year.

Shaibu, who appeared in the thanksgiving service to mark the state’s 32nd anniversary held in Benin City on Sunday, did not deny his governorship ambition.

He, however, declared his absolute loyalty to the governor.

The matter came to a head on Monday when Shaibu walked out of the venue of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum in protest after security agents denied his entourage entry to the premises.

The statement read: “Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the deputy governor attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

“This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event.

“The orchestrated and stage-managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable.”

