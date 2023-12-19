Court dismisses suit seeking Peter Obi’s prosecution over assets declaration

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit seeking the prosecution of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, for non-declaration of assets.

A human rights activist, Olukoya Ogungbeje, had in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/44/23 asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate and prosecute Obi for breach of the constitutional provisions on asset declaration.

In the motion on notice dated July 3 but filed on November 6 by the applicant, he sought an order of mandamus compelling the CCB to investigate and prosecute the former Anambra State governor at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on the same matter.

Ogungbeje alleged that Obi failed to declare his offshore holdings and their associated assets.

He also claimed that the LP candidate operated a foreign account while being a public officer and continued to be a director of Next International (UK) Limited for 14 months after becoming the governor of Anambra.

These, according to him, contravened provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act and the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Ekwo had on November 1 granted Ogungbeje’s motion to compel the CCB to invite, investigate, and prosecute Obi at the CCT.

The judge, who directed Ogungbeje to file his application within seven days, ordered him to serve CCB at least 14 days before the next adjourned date

But when the matter was called on Tuesday, neither the applicant nor his lawyer were not court, and Justice Ekwo consequently struck out the suit.

