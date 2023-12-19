News
Gov Mutfwang signs Plateau 2024 budget of N314bn
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday, signed the state’s 2024 budget of N314.8 billion.
The state House of Assembly passed the appropriation bill on November 10.
The parliament raised the budget from N295.4 billion presented two days earlier by the governor.
Mutfwang, who signed the budget at the Rayfield Government House in Jos, said it would provide the framework for his administration to address the state’s developmental needs.
READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly passes 2024 budget, raises estimate by N19.4bn
The event was witnessed by the Speaker of the House, Gabriel Dewan, the state Chief Judge, Justice David Mann, Chief of Staff Government House, the Head of Service; and cabinet members.
The governor said: “We met a state of affairs where critical sectors of Plateau existence were in tatters and years of neglect have resulted in institutions and infrastructure rundown beyond what to manage.
“We are therefore determined that we will lay a new foundation and give our people a future and hope. The implementation of this budget will start a new culture of maintenance, excellence, and having Plateau committed to the path of progress and development.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...