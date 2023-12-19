Gov Mutfwang signs Plateau 2024 budget of N314bn

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday, signed the state’s 2024 budget of N314.8 billion.

The state House of Assembly passed the appropriation bill on November 10.

The parliament raised the budget from N295.4 billion presented two days earlier by the governor.

Mutfwang, who signed the budget at the Rayfield Government House in Jos, said it would provide the framework for his administration to address the state’s developmental needs.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker of the House, Gabriel Dewan, the state Chief Judge, Justice David Mann, Chief of Staff Government House, the Head of Service; and cabinet members.

The governor said: “We met a state of affairs where critical sectors of Plateau existence were in tatters and years of neglect have resulted in institutions and infrastructure rundown beyond what to manage.

“We are therefore determined that we will lay a new foundation and give our people a future and hope. The implementation of this budget will start a new culture of maintenance, excellence, and having Plateau committed to the path of progress and development.”

