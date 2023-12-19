News
Police rescues four hostages, kill suspected kidnapper in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu have four abducted persons and killed one suspected kidnapper during a rescue operation in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, said the operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition in the operation that took place at a forest in Agbogazi-Nike, Enugu East local government area of the state.
He added that men of the Hawk Tactical Squad swiftly responded to credible information about the activities of the armed hoodlums barely one hour after they kidnapped their victims.
The spokesman said: “The hoodlums, upon sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, but the gallant and tactful operatives returned fire, neutralizing one of the hoodlums and forcing others to escape with fatal gunshot wounds.
“Further manhunt operations to fish out the fleeing suspects are ongoing.
