Katsina PDP gets caretaker committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed a caretaker committee for the Katsina State chapter of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the committee would pilot the affairs of the party in the state for three months.

The NWC’s decision, according to him, was in exercise of its powers under the PDP Constitution.

Ologunagba said: “The Katsina Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the party in the state for a period not exceeding 90 days, effective from June 23.”.

He urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party in Katsina to remain united and focused as they work collectively to strengthen PDP in the state.

