Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

1. Opeyemi Bamidele emerges Majority Leader as Senate announces principal officers

The 10th Senate’s top officials, who, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were elected by consensus, have been named.Read more

2. Lagos LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour closes case against Sanwo-Olu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Tuesday, closed his case in the petition challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election at the state election petition tribunal.Read more

3. Adeleke forwards list of commissioner nominees to Osun Assembly after 8 months

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has submitted a list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.Read more

4. Tribunal admits Tinubu’s Chicago University credentials, others as exhibits

The presidential election petitions tribunal on Tuesday admitted as exhibits, the Chicago State University credentials of President Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. Kogi govt dismisses claims of extra-judicial killings

The Kogi State government on Tuesday dismissed reports of extra-judicial killings in the state.Read more

6. Ogun, Oyo, Kwara get new CPs as IGP approves deployment of 35 senior officers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of 35 commissioners of police to various commands and formations across the country.Read more

7. Investors lose N672bn to selloffs in Wema Bank, BUA Cement, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N672 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

8. Kano govt arraigns ex-works commissioner for alleged N1bn fraud

The Kano State government on Tuesday arraigned the state’s former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada-Saleh, at the state’s Chief Magistrate Court for alleged N1 billion fraud.Read more

9. Family of UTME candidate accused of forging score, Mmesoma, rules out lawsuit against JAMB

Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, the father of a teenage girl, Mmesoma who was accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), said on Tuesday the family has no plan to sue the examination body.Read more

10. Otti gifts Enyimba players N20m for winning Nigeria Premier League

In a move to thank the Enyimba players for winning the 2022–23 Nigeria Premier League, the Governor of Abia state has handed N20 million to them.Read more

