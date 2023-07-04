Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu charges service chiefs to work as a team in fight against insecurity

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the newly appointed security chiefs to work as a team in the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of its security challenges.

2. Tinubu to open defence of presidential election victory Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will open the defence of his victory in the February 25 election at the presidential election petition tribunal on Tuesday.

3. Absence of witness stalls hearing of LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu

The absence of one of the witnesses called by the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, stalled the hearing of his petition against the outcome of the March 18 poll at the state election petition tribunal on Monday.

4. Court nullifies Ex-Gov Nnamani’s expulsion from PDP

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, nullified the expulsion of former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

5. Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akoshile as chief press secretary

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile as his Chief Press Secretary.

6. NAFDAC certifies Semovita safe for consumption

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday certified Golden Penny Semovita and other Semolina products safe for consumption.

7. If fuel is imported at N700/$1, there’s no way a marketer will sell at same price – Petrol distributors

The President of the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), Lawan Dan-Zaki, has stated that the foreign exchange (Forex) rate will determine the cost of fuel at the petrol stations.

8. Russia, Saudi Arabia cut crude oil production after Brent price drops by 33%

Russia and Saudi Arabia have announced additional cuts in their crude oil production output for August, as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extended its decision to push prices back up.

9. Police arraigns 2 construction workers for alleged theft of N2m tools

Police on Monday arraigned two construction workers, Vincent David and Abiodun Abdulsalam, at the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing work tools worth N2 million.

10. One-yr-old Sporting Lagos seal promotion to Nigeria Premier League

Sporting Lagos sealed a remarkable achievement on Monday as they secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier League (NPL).

