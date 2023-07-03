Politics
Tinubu to open defence of presidential election victory Tuesday
President Bola Tinubu will open the defence of his victory in the February 25 election at the presidential election petition tribunal on Tuesday.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the election.
Counsel to the president, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), disclosed this after the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) closed its case against Atiku after calling a lone witness on Monday.
The commission opened and closed its case against the petitioners after calling Mr. Lawrence Bayode and tendering some documentary exhibits in evidence.
Presidency rejects EU election report, says it's a poorly done desk job
One of the documents was a letter dated July 6, 2022, which Vice President Kashim Shettima wrote to the commission.
The letter was the notification of his decision to withdraw his candidature for senate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Borno central senatorial seat.
