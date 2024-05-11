Tinubu vows to reposition Nigerian universities

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday reiterated his administration’s resolve to reposition Nigerian universities to meet the ever-changing demands of modern society.

Tinubu gave the assurance at the 52nd Convocation of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The president, who was represented at the event by the Director of University Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Rakiya Ilyasu, said his administration would continue to address the issues of funding for both research and infrastructural development in universities.

He said: “In recognition of the very important roles being played by universities in research and manpower development, my administration will continue to reposition Nigerian universities to enable them to adjust ever-changing demands of the modern-day world.

“My administration will continue to address the issue of funding both for research and infrastructural development to encourage impactful education that will bring about sustainable development.”

The president, however, said he would demand prudence and accountability in managing and utilizing funds released to universities.

“I will always demand prudence and accountability on funds released to universities in the country by my government.

“I will also demand stability and harmony in universities so that the era of disruption caused by prolonged industrial actions will be a thing of the past,” President Tinubu added.

