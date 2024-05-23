Peter Obi’s silence on IPOB’s threats speaks volumes —Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has once again, criticized former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, for not condemning the threats issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, and West African Examinations Council (WAEC), saying Obi’s silence speaks volumes of his support for the proscribed Igbo separatist group.

Ahead of the “Biafra Heroes Day” anniversary scheduled for May 30 in the South-East region, IPOB had on Wednesday, warned the authorities of UNIZIK, to postpone its convocation ceremony scheduled for the day, while also advising WAEC to shift its scheduled examination for the day.

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, announced a sit-at-home on May 30 to celebrate the heroes of Biafra and asked everyone in Biafra land to stay at home and set aside the day to celebrate the men and women who died in the Civil War between 1967 and 1970 and beyond.

“The attention of the global family and movement of IPOB, led by the indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is directing the proposed UNIZIK’s convocation date on May 30, 2024, and WAEC examinations to reschedule its convocation and exams to a new date, because May 30 is the ‘Biafra Heroes Day’ and a sit-at-home for all Biafrans in the Biafra land,” of the statement said.

“Nevertheless, we are reminding the university management and WAEC board that May 30 of every year is a sacred day set aside to honour Biafra heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price and sacrifice for the survival of Biafrans.

“WAEC board should not endanger the lives of small children because that day is not safe for any individual in Biafra territory.

“By this open letter, IPOB is calling on the Vice Chancellor and the management of UNIZIK, Awka and any other people or group that scheduled any programme for 30th May 2024, to postpone their programme. Biafra Heroes Day takes precedence over any programme in Biafra land on that day.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’ll only progress if Nigerians pay taxes instead of tithes —Reno Omokri

“We call on the students, the parents, the guests, and visitors to UNIZIK’s convocation ceremony scheduled for May 30 to apply caution and avoid being on the road he day Biafrans are mourning their dead,” Powerful stated.

However, following Obi’s silence after the threats were made, Omokri took to X on Wednesday evening to accuse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) of subtle support for the group and further questioned his suitability for presidency despite his defense of lPOB in 2022.

“IPOB made threats against Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the West African Examinations Council, which has today forced Unizik to postpone its convocation ceremony on the excuse of a new Governing Council,” Omokri wrote.

“And Peter Obi has said absolutely nothing. And Peter Obi is from Anambra, where Unizik is located, and IPOB has threatened WAEC exams.

“Now, if this had occurred in Northern Nigeria or the Southwest, would Peter Obi be quiet? Be honest.

“Would he not have released one powerful statement blaming the Tinubu administration and saying that such threats and the postponement of a university convocation ceremony were signs that Nigeria has no law and order?

“But because it happened in Igboland, Peter Obi is as quiet as a grave. Is this the type of President Nigeria needs?

“Don’t forget that this is a man who defended IPOB and said they are not terrorists on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now