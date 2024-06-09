Obi tasks govt to end killing spree in Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to be proactive when it comes to insecurity so as to protect Nigerians and end the spate of killing spree in the country.

Obi who made the call in post on his verified X handle on Sunday, said the government must do everything possible so that the killing spree is not allowed to continue in the nation.

The former Anambra State governor who expressed sadness over a recent killing of seven mobile police officers by bandits in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State, said the federal government must keep the nation safe by fishing out the perpetrators of those crimes and bring them to justice.

“I must, for the best interest of our nation, continue to add my voice against the ever-rising tide of insecurity in Nigeria,” the LP chieftain wrote.

“It has cost us precious lives, caused damage to properties and denied us opportunities for progress and development.

“Above all, the viral insecurity has curtailed the freedom of our people to enjoy peace and happiness in a land of democratic freedom. Democracy without freedom from fear is a farce.

“I read with sadness the reports of the recent killing of seven mobile police officers by armed bandits in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The bandits also killed five other residents in the attack.

“Last Tuesday, no fewer than 30 Nigerians were killed in separate attacks in the Dutsinma and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State by terrorists. Also, two days ago, terrorists were reported to have invaded the Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing 20 people in the attack.

“Families are constantly left in agony over the killing of their loved ones by terrorists. Sadly, the monster of insecurity has continued to rear its ugly head in every part of the nation, leaving in its wake, tears, blood, and death.

“We must not allow the killing spree to continue in our nation. The government must act and protect the very precious lives of Nigerians and keep the nation safe by fishing out the perpetrators of these crimes and bringing them to justice.

“The life of every Nigerian matters and must be protected. I extend my condolences to the families of the killed police officers, the Nigeria Police Force and the other victims of insecurity in the different parts of our nation. We shall overcome. May God grant eternal rest to the dead.”

