Police foil abduction of traditional ruler in Kaduna, wife missing

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the failed kidnapping attempt on Alhaji Umar Musa, the Paramount Ruler of Ninzo Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area, on Wednesday night. Although the ruler was not taken, his wife is still missing.

The Police spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, said, “The whereabouts of the chief’s wife are still unknown.”

He added that security operatives have been deployed to search for her in the nearby forests.

The Ninzo Development Association condemned the attempted kidnap of their traditional ruler, which led to the disappearance of his wife.

In a statement signed by its President, Prof. Moses Audi, and Secretary, Silas Anche, the association called for calm, allowing the government to fulfill its responsibility.

“The planned kidnap of our traditional ruler, which led to the disappearance of his wife, is condemnable,” the statement read.

“We urge our people to remain calm and allow the government to live up to its responsibility.”

This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on traditional rulers in Kaduna State. In May 2023, the palace of the Emir of Kagarko, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, was attacked, and nine of his children were kidnapped. In 2021, bandits abducted Gyet Maude, the traditional ruler of the Jaba chiefdom, who was later released after a ransom was paid.

“We urge the government to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of our traditional rulers and their families,” the Ninzo Development Association stated.

