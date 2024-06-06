Metro
Police foil abduction of traditional ruler in Kaduna, wife missing
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the failed kidnapping attempt on Alhaji Umar Musa, the Paramount Ruler of Ninzo Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area, on Wednesday night. Although the ruler was not taken, his wife is still missing.
The Police spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, said, “The whereabouts of the chief’s wife are still unknown.”
He added that security operatives have been deployed to search for her in the nearby forests.
The Ninzo Development Association condemned the attempted kidnap of their traditional ruler, which led to the disappearance of his wife.
In a statement signed by its President, Prof. Moses Audi, and Secretary, Silas Anche, the association called for calm, allowing the government to fulfill its responsibility.
Read also: QuickRead: Nigeria reverts to old national anthem. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
“The planned kidnap of our traditional ruler, which led to the disappearance of his wife, is condemnable,” the statement read.
“We urge our people to remain calm and allow the government to live up to its responsibility.”
This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on traditional rulers in Kaduna State. In May 2023, the palace of the Emir of Kagarko, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, was attacked, and nine of his children were kidnapped. In 2021, bandits abducted Gyet Maude, the traditional ruler of the Jaba chiefdom, who was later released after a ransom was paid.
“We urge the government to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of our traditional rulers and their families,” the Ninzo Development Association stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...