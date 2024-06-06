NDLEA arrests intending pilgrims with cocaine consignments In Lagos

In a major drug bust, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four intending pilgrims attempting to ingest wraps of cocaine at Emerald Hotel in the Ladipo area of Oshodi, Lagos State.

The suspects, Usman Kamorudeen, 31, Olasunkanmi Owolabi, 46, Fatai Yekini, 38, and Ayinla Kemi, 34, were caught with 200 pellets of cocaine weighing 2.20 kilograms.

NDLEA officials raided the hotel after receiving intelligence that the suspects were planning to swallow the cocaine before their flight.

The agency recovered 100 wraps of cocaine from each of the two rooms, totaling 200 wraps. Two suspects were preparing to swallow 100 wraps each.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (Retd), commended the Lagos state Command for the successful operation.

He vowed that the agency would continue to track and apprehend criminal elements attempting to hide under pilgrimage to carry out illegal activities. Marwa also stated that the agency will work with Saudi Arabian authorities to trace and deal with the recipients of the seized drug consignments.

This arrest highlights the NDLEA’s commitment to preventing drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of pilgrims and the country’s image.

