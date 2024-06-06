Internet fraudster jailed two years for swindling American of $300

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada on Thursday sentenced an internet fraudster, Eze Joseph, to two years in prison for swindling an American woman of $300.

Joseph, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud.



Justice Aliyu Shafa, however, gave the option of a N500, 000 fine.

Shafa ordered the convict to depose to an affidavit of good behaviour, adding that the HP laptop and iPhone eight instruments used to commit the crime be sold and the proceeds deposited in the Federal Government’s account.

The case highlights the growing prevalence of online scams and the international reach of such operations. It serves as a stark reminder for internet users to exercise caution when engaging with unfamiliar individuals online, especially when financial matters are involved.

