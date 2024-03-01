Metro
EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.
The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Friday the suspects were arrested in the Gwagwalada axis of the city following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.
According to him, four cars, 22 phones, and laptops were recovered from the suspects.
The statement read: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on March 1, 2024, arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters.
“They were arrested in the Gwagwalada axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.
“Items recovered from them are four cars, 22 phones, and two laptops. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
