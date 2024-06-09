Tinubu’s Political Career Was Saved by Me, Atiku claims

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has made a surprising revelation that he saved President Bola Tinubu’s political career, contradicting widely held beliefs that Tinubu had helped him in the past. Atiku stated that his support for Tinubu during his tenure as governor of Lagos State was crucial in preventing his political career from ending prematurely.

According to Atiku, Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos would have been “rough” and possibly terminated if not for his intervention. He attributed his support to his “pro-democracy instincts and rule of law”.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement on Sunday, said: “Vice President Kashim Shettima goofed when he claimed that former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar benefited from President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill when he was being ‘persecuted’ in the PDP.”

The statement continued, “Truth be told, it was Tinubu that actually benefited immensely from Atiku’s goodwill. But for Atiku’s support, Tinubu’s political career could have ended as governor of Lagos State.”

Atiku clarified that he did not run under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2007, but rather the Action Congress (AC), which was a coalition of the Advance Congress of Democrats (ACD) and Tinubu’s faction of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The former Vice-President listed the delegates who nominated him as the presidential candidate of the Action Congress, including himself, Lawal Keita, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Alexis Anielo, Titi Ajanaku, former Governor Rasheed Ladoja, Chief Tom Ikimi, and Chief Dapo Sarumi. Others included Chief Sergeant Awuse, Alh. Lawan, Dr. Chris Ngige, Prof Ango Abdulahi, Dr Farouk Abdul Azeez, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chief Ejiofor Onyia, and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, among others.

Atiku also named prominent members of Tinubu’s Alliance for Democracy, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, and Chief Bisi Akande.

Atiku’s statement aimed to set the record straight on the history of their political relationship, emphasizing that his support was instrumental in saving Tinubu’s political career. The revelation has sparked interest in the political history of the two leaders and their respective roles in shaping Nigeria’s democracy.

