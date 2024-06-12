News
Obi urges Nigerians to defend democracy
The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, urged the country’s political leaders and the citizens to protect democracy jealously and uphold its tenets.
Obi, who made the call in a series of tweets on his X handle, charged the leaders to obey the laws governing the state and be accountable to the people.
He noted that democracy is beyond elections, but to fulfill the responsibilities of responsible governance as contained in the constitution.
“As our dear nation marks Democracy Day today, commemorating 25 years of striving to be a democratic country, the fundamental question for all of us remains; are we truly democratic?
“As we build Nigeria, these tenets shall be the pillars of our true democracy. It is possible.”
The former Anambra State governor lamented that 25 years after the return of civil rule, Nigeria was yet to be truly democratic.
“Let us use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to a truly democratic nation.
“We achieved that feat on June 12, 1993, by collectively voting for democracy in Nigeria. We must stand in defence of Nigeria’s democracy today,” he added.
