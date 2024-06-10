Nigeria to mark Democracy Day with multiple events

Nigeria is preparing to celebrate its Democracy Day on June 12 with a series of events planned by the Federal Government.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Information and Public Relations in his office, Abdulhakeem Adeoye, said

festivities would kick off on June 11 with a symposium at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

This, according to him, is aimed at fostering discourse on a yet-to-be-disclosed theme.

A youth conference will be held at the Ladi Kwali Hall in Abuja later in the day.

The centerpiece of the celebration is expected to be a grand parade held on the morning of Democracy Day itself at Eagle Square, Abuja.

This military parade traditionally showcases Nigeria’s military might and is a symbolic display of national unity.

The day will conclude with a presidential dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, presumably attended by government officials, dignitaries, and potentially representatives from the youth conference.

The statement read: “The programmes lined up for the celebration include a symposium on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 am at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Later that day, a youth conference will be held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, at 6 pm.

“A grand parade will take place on Wednesday, June 12, at 8 am at Eagle Square, Abuja,” followed by “a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 6 pm”.

This multi-day approach to celebrating Democracy Day suggests a focus on both reflection and national pride.

The symposium likely aims to generate discussion on the state of democracy in Nigeria, while the youth conference offers a platform for engaging the country’s future leaders.

The parade and dinner, on the other hand, project an image of national unity and strength.

