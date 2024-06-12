Democracy Day: APC assures Nigerians of better days ahead

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday assured Nigerians of better days ahead.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, gave the assurance in a statement to mark the country’s Democracy Day in Abuja.

He said: “We remember and celebrate our illustrious patriots whose conviction and sacrifices bequeathed to us the democracy that we celebrate today.

“Following protracted military rule, civilian democracy was restored to our dear nation in 1999 and has now endured for 25 years, uninterrupted.

“With strident hope for a future of democratic consolidation and prosperity for our people, all Nigerians must take pride in this remarkable achievement.

“However, like with every human device and agency, democracy is not without its imperfections and challenges; our country has had its fair share of setbacks, pain, and disappointments.

“These are inevitable and inescapable by-products of democratic construction, but importantly, it has set us irreversibly on course, to build a strong, vibrant, and resilient nation.

“Democracy provides us the opportunity of essential freedom to harness our finest human and material resources, under the participatory authority of our people, for beneficial and sustainable governance.”

Morka described President Bola Tinubu as a veteran advocate, a defender of democracy, and an exemplary progressive and visionary leader whose contributions to the enthronement of democracy and nation-building were simply monumental.

He said the Tinubu administration had in just 13 months in office, made impressive gains and revamped infrastructure to support the massive expansion of the Nigerian economy.

Morka said that the administration had also implemented multi-sector reforms to remove age-long debilitating policy distortions and contradictions in the economy.

“He remains steadfast and committed to delivering a better, safer, stronger, and more prosperous country; while taking deliberate and necessary measures to mitigate transient reform attendant hardships,” the spokesman added.

