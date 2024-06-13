Connect with us

Constituents beat Osun lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them (Video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was a bad day for a member of the House of Representatives representing Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin federal constituency of Osun State, Hon. Olusoji Adetunji, after his constituents descended on him during a visit to his home town.

According to a viral video posted on X by a user with the handle @Tenibegiloju202, the incident which happened in Ada community in Boripe local government area of Osun State, shows the lawmaker and his entourage being assaulted by the people who accused him of failing them after they had voted massively for him.

Posting the video along with the caption “BREAKING!!! THE REVOLUTION WE AV BEEN WARNING AGAINST HAS STARTED IN OSUN STATE”, @Tenibegiloju202 said:

“D pple of Ada in Boripe LGA of Osun ambushed their HOR member and descended on him heavily for failing them. Unfortunately, Tinubu’s ancestral town, Iragbiji is d capital of Boripe, they are angry.”
https://x.com/TENIBEGILOJU202/status/1800979579232027051?t=GpcsWntg8uSDG4nb6As_HQ&s=09

Another user who corroborated the incident, said:

“Seems like the poor have started eating the rich in Osun state as people of Ada in Boripe LGA of Osun ambushed their HOR member and descended on him heavily for failing them.”

Other commenters also chipped in:

@KhaleefaOomar: “When the masses are being pushed to the wall, they will surely bounce back. Not praying for, but more of it will happen.”

@AmakaE10: “If we don’t all do these to the criminals that calls themselves “leaders”, then they’ll be no change.”

@Lukman18073793: “I wish others will also do same in their states to their elected representatives.”

@Eorcester777: “Very Good, until we start treating them like this they will keep disrespecting the people.”

@AmbroseAnochiwa: “It is unfortunate, that our leaders doesn’t know that the lead are angry with them.”

@Solnlink: “One day Nigerians will rise up and start arresting the corrupt politicians.”

Opinions

