News
‘He is not a superhuman,’ Presidency reacts to Tinubu’s slip at Democracy Day parade
The presidency has reacted to an incident involving President Bola Tinubu during the Democracy Day event in Abuja.
The president missed a step while climbing the parade vehicle to inspect the military guard at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday.
He, however, regained his balance and continued with the day’s activities.
The incident elicited reactions on social media.
In a statement in Abuja, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President, Bayo Onanuga, reminded Nigerians that his principal was not superhuman.
READ ALSO: FOR THE RECORD: Full text of President Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024
He wrote: “President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President,” the presidential aide wrote on his X handle.
“Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of the Democracy Day celebration.
“President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...