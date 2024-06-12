‘He is not a superhuman,’ Presidency reacts to Tinubu’s slip at Democracy Day parade

The presidency has reacted to an incident involving President Bola Tinubu during the Democracy Day event in Abuja.

The president missed a step while climbing the parade vehicle to inspect the military guard at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He, however, regained his balance and continued with the day’s activities.

The incident elicited reactions on social media.

In a statement in Abuja, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President, Bayo Onanuga, reminded Nigerians that his principal was not superhuman.

He wrote: “President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President,” the presidential aide wrote on his X handle.

“Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of the Democracy Day celebration.

