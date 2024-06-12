Police kills two suspected IPOB members in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu on Wednesday killed two suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s alleged camp in a forest in Igbo-Etiti local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Neighborhood Watch Group at about 2:00 a.m., in the day.

Ndukwe said the raid followed an intelligence report on the group’s activities in the forest and its general area.

He added that the criminal elements opened fire on the operatives upon sighting them.

The spokesman said: “However, the police operatives returned fire at a superior level, forcing the criminals to escape with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“After that, two of the fleeing suspects’ lifeless bodies were discovered and recovered in the forest.

“Police also recovered one AK-47 rifle, four magazines loaded with a total of 75 live 7.62 mm calibre ammunition, and one Beretta pistol loaded with eight live 0.9 mm calibre ammunition.

“Further recovered were: one KC Sanya and Honda Today, lady’s motorcycles, one GTB ATM card, a cash sum of N2, 600 and several raw food items. The manhunt for others on the run is ongoing.”

Ndukwe said that preliminary investigations revealed that the group was responsible for numerous heinous crimes, including the recent attack and murder of police and other security personnel in the Nsukka area of the state.

