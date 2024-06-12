I have stepped on toes in Benue, but no apologies – Gov Alia

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, said on Wednesday he had stepped on many toes in the efforts to fulfill his social contract with the people of the state.

The governor, who stated this in a speech to mark the country’s Democracy Day in Makurdi, insisted that he had no apology for protecting Benue resources from people who had over the years stunted the state’s growth.

He said: “Yes, I have stepped on many toes, but I have no regrets. I have no apology to anyone.

“I have no regret at all. Democracy is liberation and freedom for all, and not for a selected few.

“In the course of governance, I have lost many things because I decided to stand with the people and place their interests above the political elite. I have no regrets at all.”

Alia said those whose interests he stepped upon had not “showed him love.”

He added: “As a government standing on a popular mandate, a government of the masses, I’m mindful of the honour and trust bestowed on me.

“For this, I have pushed sleep and comfort to the back seat to ensure that I live up to the expectations and terms of our social contract.

“Throughout this period, I have earned nothing close to love from those whose selfish interests I have stepped upon to bring you happiness, hope, and succour. I have placed your interests above theirs. I have no regrets for what I have lost in the course of this journey.

“Democracy and what we celebrate this day is liberation and freedom for everyone. Benue was enslaved for years; today, Benue is free.

“Nigeria went through so many stages to arrive at this day. 25 solid years of uninterrupted democracy is no mean feat.

“I remain very grateful to President Bola Tinubu. I celebrate our freedom and celebrate the joys that democracy brings.”

Alia, however, stressed that the anti-open grazing law would not be repealed.

“It will, rather, be strengthened,” he declared.

