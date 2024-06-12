News
I have stepped on toes in Benue, but no apologies – Gov Alia
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, said on Wednesday he had stepped on many toes in the efforts to fulfill his social contract with the people of the state.
The governor, who stated this in a speech to mark the country’s Democracy Day in Makurdi, insisted that he had no apology for protecting Benue resources from people who had over the years stunted the state’s growth.
He said: “Yes, I have stepped on many toes, but I have no regrets. I have no apology to anyone.
“I have no regret at all. Democracy is liberation and freedom for all, and not for a selected few.
“In the course of governance, I have lost many things because I decided to stand with the people and place their interests above the political elite. I have no regrets at all.”
Alia said those whose interests he stepped upon had not “showed him love.”
He added: “As a government standing on a popular mandate, a government of the masses, I’m mindful of the honour and trust bestowed on me.
“For this, I have pushed sleep and comfort to the back seat to ensure that I live up to the expectations and terms of our social contract.
“Throughout this period, I have earned nothing close to love from those whose selfish interests I have stepped upon to bring you happiness, hope, and succour. I have placed your interests above theirs. I have no regrets for what I have lost in the course of this journey.
“Democracy and what we celebrate this day is liberation and freedom for everyone. Benue was enslaved for years; today, Benue is free.
“Nigeria went through so many stages to arrive at this day. 25 solid years of uninterrupted democracy is no mean feat.
“I remain very grateful to President Bola Tinubu. I celebrate our freedom and celebrate the joys that democracy brings.”
Alia, however, stressed that the anti-open grazing law would not be repealed.
“It will, rather, be strengthened,” he declared.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...