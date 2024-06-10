“How much were you paid for this packaged job?’ Obi’s supporters tackle Sowore over fraud remark

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, popularly called ‘Obidients’, have taken the presidential flag-bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, to the cleaners after he described their principal as a fraud packaged for the 2023 elections.

In an interview with PulseNG on on Sunday, Sowore had said:

“What is true is that I have a general disdain for the dishonesty of Nigerian politicians.

“Peter Obi is nothing compared to the way the fraudulent Buhari was packaged.

“I have disdain for lacklustre performance, and whenever anybody then comes up as a politician or who wants to run Nigeria, they come with this fraudulent packaging.

“My default position is to warn people first and then expose them later. My position about Peter Obi has been consistent.”

While the fallout from the interview was yet to die down, Sowore again stirred the hornet’s nest when he took to X to disparage the Obidients.

In the post early on Monday morning, the activist once again, showed his disdain for Obi and his supporters, saying even name ‘Obidients’ irritates him.

“In fact, the word “Obidient” in itself riles me that anybody would form an organisation that’s obedient during the period of oppression,” he wrote.

In fact, the word "Obidient" in itself riles me that anybody would form an organisation that's obedient during the period of oppression. — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 9, 2024

The new attack seemed to have woken up members of the Obidient movement who vent their anger on Sowore.

While some believe he must have been paid to attack their principal, others believe he is simply jealous of Obi’s rising profile and influence in the country.

@VerySafe2020: “Sowore can you please focus elsewhere?????? Why are you so jealous this way? How much were u paid or promised for this job?”

Sowore can you please focus elsewhere?????? Why are you so jealous this way? How much were u paid or promised for this job? — Verysafe2020 (@verysafe2020) June 9, 2024

@EricChimara: “Just because Twitter is now paying, and Obi’s name is the hottest impression giver, you’ve joined others abi? Ode.. Run for councillor first. Then you can come back and talk about a billionaire in his 30s, SEC chairman, two term governor that won with a fringe party, Bank chairman, won a general election with a party that was hitherto inside the dust bin.

He’s everything you can’t just be with your aluta berret.”

Just because Twitter is now paying, and Obi's name is the hottest impression giver, you've joined others abi? Ode.. Run for councillor first. Then you can come back and talk about a billionaire in his 30s, SEC chairman, two term governor that won with a fringe party, Bank… — Bobo Nkịtị 🗣️ (@EricChimara) June 9, 2024

@Royal69399: “Dear Sowore,

Let me analyze your problems:

1. You are jealøus that you are not getting the massive popularity that Peter Obi is getting.

2. You are also pąined because Peter Obi is an Igbo man. Stop being a bigøt!

3. You are pąined because he will never reply you, Obi is not your mate in age, money and politics. What position have you held in Govt?

4. Instead of you to criticize APC in Govt, u have decided to be twerking for Tinubu, sorry, he will never notice you…it is very easy, just join APC! That’s the surest way! Or do like Wike…

READ ALSO:Like Buhari, Obi was a packaged fraud to deceive Nigerians —Sowore

5. Please get some treatments! U no dey alright, I swěar!”

Dear Sowore, Let me analyze your problems:

1. You are jealøus that you are not getting the massive popularity that Peter Obi is getting. 2. You are also pąined because Peter Obi is an Igbo man. Stop being a bigøt! 3. You are pąined because he will never reply you, Obi is not… — Royal Spring (@royal69399) June 9, 2024

@Mykoladoo: “Revolution now yet he participates in every given elections.

Banking on the money INEC gives to parties and the generous donations he gets.

This man can’t win counselorship election 🗳️”

Revolution now yet he participates in every given elections . Banking on the money INEC gives to parties and the generous donations he gets . This man can’t win counselorship election 🗳️ — 𝓜.𝓞.𝓑 (@Mykoladoo) June 10, 2024

@Ejiro_Nelson: “Come to think of it, this guy has been in the system longer than PO. This same guy was in jubilation for Buhari. If we’re to call anyone a criminal, I’ll call him rather than PO. Fuel is over 800, garri made unaffordable, poverty increased and yet these don’t ripe him up? My God.”

Come to think of it, this guy has been in the system longer than PO. This same guy was in jubilation for Buhari. If we’re to call anyone a criminal, I’ll call him rather than PO. Fuel is over 800, garri made unaffordable, poverty increased and yet these don’t ripe him up? My God. — Change (@ejiro_nelson) June 10, 2024

@UgoNaz: “Such an arrogant and uncultured fellow.

When I remember how this guy was romancing Buhari, Tinubu and co during the 2015 election campaign period, I weep for those who actually take him seriously.”

Such an arrogant and uncultured fellow.

When I remember how this guy was romancing Buhari, Tinubu and co during the 2015 election campaign period, I weep for those who actually take him seriously. — Mgbadike. (@UgoNaz) June 9, 2024

@Jabusky17: “Nobody cares man. Contest for Ondo state governorship election first let’s see how many votes you will get.”

Nobody cares man. Contest for Ondo state governorship election first let's see how many votes you will get — #KASHAMADUPE (@jabusky17) June 9, 2024

@Lamidex2: “You are the packaged fraud Oga. Peter Obi remains the best candidate who can liberate Nigerjan masses from the current madness.”

You are the packaged fraud Oga. Peter Obi remains the best candidate who can liberate Nigerjan masses from the current madness. — Olamide Oni (@lamidex2) June 9, 2024

@Bankeyys: “You will only dent your personality even moving further to hunt the “Obidient”

Little did you know what Obidient stand for.

Let me Educate you: Many Nigerians who cares about wanting the best for nigeria and refuse to be oppressed is automatically an Obidient.

You think 6 million votes at a first go even when they were rigged is fallacy.

The earlier you learn the Better….”

You will only dent your personality even moving further to hunt the “Obidient” Little did you know what Obidient stand for. Let me Educate you” Many Nigerians who cares about wanting the best for nigeria and refuse to be oppressed is Automatically an Obidient. You think 6… — Tunde Banky🇬🇧🇱🇷🇳🇬 (@bankeyys) June 9, 2024

@AshiPaul01: “Sir, you’ve been in this struggle for years.

If I’m not mistaken, you’ve been here long before PO. Don’t you think there’s something you’re doing very wrong for you to not have been able to win the heart of 30% of the people/Youths till now? Isn’t it better you work on it?”

Sir, you’ve been in this struggle for years.

If I’m not mistaken, you’ve been here long before PO. Don’t you think there’s something you’re doing very wrong for you to not have been able to win the heart of 30% of the people/Youths till now? Isn’t it better you work on it?? — HIS EXCELLENCY ASHI PAUL!! NYAN 🔫😼 (@Ashipaul01) June 9, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now